Lake Area News: Hwy 71 project through Arnolds Park, Okoboji progresses

OKOBOJI, Iowa (KUOO) - A bid has been awarded for the reconstruction of Highway 71 through Arnolds Park and Okoboji.

Dakin Schultz, a transportation planner with the Iowa DOT office in Sioux City, said three contractors submitted bids, compared to only one at an original bid letting back in April of this year. That bid was rejected after it came in much higher than engineer’s estimates.

Schultz said the $19.6 million bid that was recently awarded was competitive and was more in line with the estimates.

“There were some changes that were made the contract and it gave a comfort level to the contractors around the state, so we ended up with three bidders this time and certainly saw better pricing,” Schultz said.

Schultz said the work will be done over four construction seasons.

“Construction seasons are different in the Lakes area than it is in other parts of the state. The contractor will not be doing work between Memorial Day and Labor Day, so you can anticipate seeing some construction once the weather turns good this next spring, spring of 2023, so they would work up until Memorial Day, they would give the region the summer off, then they would come back after Labor Day and do the next phase,” Schultz said.

Schultz said the first phase this coming spring includes the reconstruction of a number of intersections through Arnolds Park and Okoboji.

