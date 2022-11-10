Lake Area News: Hwy 71 project through Arnolds Park, Okoboji progresses

A bid has been approved for construction of Highway 71 between Arnolds Park and Okoboji.
A bid has been approved for construction of Highway 71 between Arnolds Park and Okoboji.(KUOO Radio)
By Steve Schwaller, KUOO Radio
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 2:00 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKOBOJI, Iowa (KUOO) - A bid has been awarded for the reconstruction of Highway 71 through Arnolds Park and Okoboji.

Dakin Schultz, a transportation planner with the Iowa DOT office in Sioux City, said three contractors submitted bids, compared to only one at an original bid letting back in April of this year. That bid was rejected after it came in much higher than engineer’s estimates.

Schultz said the $19.6 million bid that was recently awarded was competitive and was more in line with the estimates.

“There were some changes that were made the contract and it gave a comfort level to the contractors around the state, so we ended up with three bidders this time and certainly saw better pricing,” Schultz said.

Schultz said the work will be done over four construction seasons.

“Construction seasons are different in the Lakes area than it is in other parts of the state. The contractor will not be doing work between Memorial Day and Labor Day, so you can anticipate seeing some construction once the weather turns good this next spring, spring of 2023, so they would work up until Memorial Day, they would give the region the summer off, then they would come back after Labor Day and do the next phase,” Schultz said.

Schultz said the first phase this coming spring includes the reconstruction of a number of intersections through Arnolds Park and Okoboji.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Decision 2022 Coverage
Decision 2022: The latest results for elections throughout Siouxland
Christopher Manzer has been located following a crash on Wednesday night.
Missing Neb. inmate convicted of second-degree murder has been found and hospitalized after crash
Logo for North Sioux City
Initiative 5 measure defeated in North Sioux City, SD
Best friends Kandace Florence and Jordan Marshall, both 28, were found dead in their Airbnb...
3 friends found dead in Airbnb while vacationing in Mexico
Jacob Linder of Wall Lake, Iowa is being sought on multiple warrants by the Sac County...
Sac County Sheriff’s Office seeks public’s help in locating man with multiple warrants

Latest News

A Sioux City man continues collecting winter coats for local kids that need them
Sioux City man donates more winter coats to Sioux City elementary schools
Aubrey Trail sentenced to death
Nebraska Supreme Court upholds Aubrey Trail death sentence
The cold is settling into Siouxland
The cold is settling into Siouxland
Around Siouxland: Christmas in Hometown Le Mars
Around Siouxland: Christmas in Hometown Le Mars