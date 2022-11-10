Nebraska Inmate, who is convicted of second-degree murder, is missing

Christopher Manzer
Christopher Manzer(Nebraska Department of Correctional Services)
By KTIV Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 10:01 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LINCOLN Neb. (KTIV) - A northeast Nebraska man, who pleaded guilty to the 1992 shotgun slaying of his father, has failed to return to a correctional facility in Lincoln, Nebraska.

47-year-old Christopher Manzer is serving a sentence of 13-years to life for second-degree murder out of Pierce County.

Officials with the Department of Corrections say Manzer didn’t return to the Community Corrections Center, in Lincoln, from his job in the community.

And, his electronic monitoring device was removed.

Manzer is a white man, is 5-feet 10-inches tall, weighs 177 pounds, and has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone who knows where Manzer is should contact local law enforcement, or the Nebraska State Patrol.

