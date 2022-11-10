Nebraska Supreme Court upholds Aubrey Trail death sentence

Aubrey Trail sentenced to death
Aubrey Trail sentenced to death
By 6 News staff reports and Brian Mastre
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 9:25 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Supreme Court Thursday upheld the death sentence of Aubrey Trail.

A three-judge panel sentenced him in June 2021 for the 2017 murder of Sydney Loofe.

Trail admitted to killing Loofe, saying he and Bailey Boswell lured her to his apartment in Wilber to get her involved in their criminal lifestyle. Loofe did not react well and he said he killed her because he was afraid she would inform others about their activities. Trail had earlier said Loofe was killed after a sex act went wrong.

Loofe’s dismembered body was found in Clay County.

Boswell was sentenced to life in prison for her role in the murder.

Trail appealed his sentence arguing that the court messed up by not giving him a new trial after his own outburst. He shouted at the court and cut his own throat.

The Nebraska Supreme Court also reaffirmed the constitutionality of the Nebraska death penalty statutes, finding Trail’s sentence was not excessive or disproportionate.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Decision 2022 Coverage
Decision 2022: The latest results for elections throughout Siouxland
Christopher Manzer has been located following a crash on Wednesday night.
Missing Neb. inmate convicted of second-degree murder has been found and hospitalized after crash
Logo for North Sioux City
Initiative 5 measure defeated in North Sioux City, SD
Best friends Kandace Florence and Jordan Marshall, both 28, were found dead in their Airbnb...
3 friends found dead in Airbnb while vacationing in Mexico
Jacob Linder of Wall Lake, Iowa is being sought on multiple warrants by the Sac County...
Sac County Sheriff’s Office seeks public’s help in locating man with multiple warrants

Latest News

A Sioux City man continues collecting winter coats for local kids that need them
Sioux City man donates more winter coats to Sioux City elementary schools
A bid has been approved for construction of Highway 71 between Arnolds Park and Okoboji.
Lake Area News: Hwy 71 project through Arnolds Park, Okoboji progresses
The cold is settling into Siouxland
The cold is settling into Siouxland
Around Siouxland: Christmas in Hometown Le Mars
Around Siouxland: Christmas in Hometown Le Mars