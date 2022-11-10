Newell-Fonda battles ‘til the end falling short in 8-man semifinals

By Amber Salas
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 9:12 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KTIV) - It’s time to head back to dome sweet dome as teams battle for a spot in the Iowa high school football state championship games for their respective classes.

Newell-Fonda is one of two Siouxland 8-player squads in action, as the Mustangs were taking on the Warriors of WACO.

This game would go down to the wire in the fourth quarter with the Mustangs fighting for one more score. Ultimately WACO would walk away with the win by a final score of 29-21.

Newell-Fonda ends their incredible season in the 8-man semifinals with a 10-2 record.

“Well, I’m extremely proud of this group of young men. You know, the things they’ve been through, the things they’ve had to overcome. You know there’s so many things that this group has had to overcome and I am extremely proud of them,” said Brian Wilken, Newell-Fonda head coach.

