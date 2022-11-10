Nine students graduate from WITCC Regional Law Enforcement Academy Thursday

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -Nine students graduated today from Western Iowa Tech’s Regional Law Enforcement Academy.

The graduates are deputies and officers from area law enforcement agencies throughout northwest Iowa.

This is the 32nd academy class to graduate from the Regional Academy. It is a nine-week program where students demonstrate competencies in 54 subject matters including unbiased policing, cultural competency, ethics, mental health training, firearms, and legal issues.

“So, these individuals were hired by sheriff’s offices or police departments, and part of becoming certified is they have to go through this program,” said Dave Drew, the regional director of the WITCC Law Enforcement Academy, “and now they are certified peace officers in the state of Iowa. The next step, they’ll go on to their agency through either field training or whatever is set up on their next step for the police or sheriff’s office”

Drew also mentioned this class of graduates included 3 females out of 9 total students, a first for the program.

