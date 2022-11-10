Niobrara, NE man sentenced for firearm possession

(MGN)
By Kim Fickett
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 4:09 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
NIOBRARA, Neb. (KTIV) - A Nebraska felon has pled guilty to firearm possession and sentenced to 15 months in prison.

According to the United States Attorney’s Office, Daniel John Denny, 63, of Niobrara, Neb., was sentenced on Nov. 9, 2022. Denny pleaded guilty to the offense on Aug. 2.

After Denny completes his prison sentence, he will also serve two years on supervised release.

Denny was previously convicted of second-degree murder in the District Court of Knox County, Neb., on June 20, 1977.

On the evening of July 8, 2021, the defendant was contacted by the Santee Sioux Tribal Police. Residents in the area had called police when they saw a suspicious person walking on their property. The police discovered that Denny had a .22 caliber rifle with him, and he was arrested.

