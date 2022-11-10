Norfolk, NE ‘veterans ride free’ program continues

The Norfolk, Neb. Veterans Ride Free Program will continue to service three routes in Nebraska...
The Norfolk, Neb. Veterans Ride Free Program will continue to service three routes in Nebraska and two regional routes.(Norfolk Area Transit)
By Kim Fickett
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 4:02 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORFOLK, Neb. (KTIV) - Thanks to a continued sponsorship, North Fork Area Transit has announced it will continue to offer its “Veterans Ride Free” program.

“Our veterans are cherished members of our community, and we are thankful to Norfolk Iron and Metal for making it possible to provide free transit services to them,” said Jeff Stewart, executive director of North Fork Area Transit.

The program, sponsored by Norfolk Iron and Metal (NIM), includes free rides on any ‘ForkLift’ route.

The ForkLift bus offers transportation services on three routes in Norfolk and two regional routes that go to Madison and Wayne. In addition, curbside service can be scheduled by anyone who lives within three-quarters of a mile from any of the marked stops.

ForkLift operates Monday-Friday. Veterans will need to identify themselves to their driver upon boarding.

“Since last Veteran’s Day, 2,900 rides have been provided to veterans in our community. We’re grateful for the opportunity to thank our local veterans for their service, and are honored to be the sponsor of the Veterans Ride Free program,” said NIM Group President Arnie Robinson.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Decision 2022 Coverage
Decision 2022: The latest results for elections throughout Siouxland
Christopher Manzer has been located following a crash on Wednesday night.
Missing Neb. inmate convicted of second-degree murder has been found and hospitalized after crash
Logo for North Sioux City
Initiative 5 measure defeated in North Sioux City, SD
Jacob Linder of Wall Lake, Iowa is being sought on multiple warrants by the Sac County...
Sac County Sheriff’s Office seeks public’s help in locating man with multiple warrants
Best friends Kandace Florence and Jordan Marshall, both 28, were found dead in their Airbnb...
3 friends found dead in Airbnb while vacationing in Mexico

Latest News

Niobrara, NE man sentenced for firearm possession
Around Siouxland: Spirit of Home for the Holidays
Around Siouxland: Home for the Holidays
A Sioux City man continues collecting winter coats for local kids that need them
Sioux City man donates more winter coats to Sioux City elementary schools
Aubrey Trail sentenced to death
Nebraska Supreme Court upholds Aubrey Trail death sentence