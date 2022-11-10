Norfolk, NE ‘veterans ride free’ program continues

NORFOLK, Neb. (KTIV) - Thanks to a continued sponsorship, North Fork Area Transit has announced it will continue to offer its “Veterans Ride Free” program.

“Our veterans are cherished members of our community, and we are thankful to Norfolk Iron and Metal for making it possible to provide free transit services to them,” said Jeff Stewart, executive director of North Fork Area Transit.

The program, sponsored by Norfolk Iron and Metal (NIM), includes free rides on any ‘ForkLift’ route.

The ForkLift bus offers transportation services on three routes in Norfolk and two regional routes that go to Madison and Wayne. In addition, curbside service can be scheduled by anyone who lives within three-quarters of a mile from any of the marked stops.

ForkLift operates Monday-Friday. Veterans will need to identify themselves to their driver upon boarding.

“Since last Veteran’s Day, 2,900 rides have been provided to veterans in our community. We’re grateful for the opportunity to thank our local veterans for their service, and are honored to be the sponsor of the Veterans Ride Free program,” said NIM Group President Arnie Robinson.

