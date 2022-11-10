Remsen St. Mary’s makes their way back to the 8-Man State Championship game after defeating Lenox 42-20

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KTIV) - The Iowa high school state football semifinals were underway Wednesday afternoon with 8-man teams in action fighting for a spot in the championship game.

The Remsen St Mary’s Hawks rolled through the regular season and playoffs, but now face tough competition in the semifinals.

The Hawks would be taking on undefeated Lenox at the dome,

In the first, St. Mary’s Cael Ortmann drops back and fires for Ryan Willman down field. Willman makes the catch, sheds a tackle, and walks into the endzone to make it 15-6.

Lenox would respond when Gabe Funk begins to scramble. He would weave his way in and out of the Hawks defense and was off to the races with no one in front of him he takes it in for the score making it 15-14 now.

In the second quarter, the Hawks near paydirt as Jaxon Bunkers calls his own number and kicks it outside for the score to make it 30-14.

Late in the fourth, St. Mary’s tries to put it away. Ortmann looks to be sacked but he gets it to Alex Schroeder who busts a tackle, gets a block, and takes off down the sideline. It’s a footrace with one man to beat and Schroeder is in.

The Hawks are in the back in the 8-man Championship with a 42-20 victory.

“This is kind of what the redemption story is all about. When you get in these situations, it’s never going to be perfect, but how many teams get a second shot at it? We got ours today, we closed the door so now it’s about let’s go out, get healed up and go win it and go 1-0,” said Tim Osterman, Remsen St. Mary’s head coach.

Remsen St. Mary’s moves on to the championship where they will take on WACO. Kickoff is set for 9:30 a.m. on Thursday the 17th at the UNI-Dome.

