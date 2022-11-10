Rolfe, IA man arrested on multiple drug related charges

POCAHONTAS, Iowa (KTIV) - An investigation led to the issuance of a search warrant in Rolfe, Iowa and ultimately the arrest of a Rolfe man on drug related charges.

According to the Pocahontas Sheriff’s Office, a search warrant was executed on 41195 320th St. in Rolfe.

During the execution of the search warrant, items seized included a large amount of methamphetamine, three firearms, a large amount of marijuana plants, and drug paraphernalia.

Jason Ferguson, 40, was arrested and charged with three counts of possession of a weapon by a felon, possession with the intent to deliver methamphetamine, possession with the intent to deliver marijuana, two counts of failure to affix drug stamp, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Ferguson was transported to the Pocahontas County Jail to await his initial appearance before a judge.

Additional charges are possible pending DCI Laboratory results of submitted evidence.

