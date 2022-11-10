Scientists discover 5-foot long alligator swallowed by Burmese python

A Florida python's last big meal was a doozy. (SOURCE: CNN)
By Jeanne Moos
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 5:26 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A python’s last big meal turned out to be quite a doozy, or so scientists in Florida discovered when they opened it up.

The scientists could tell the Burmese python tried to eat something big before it died. When they performed a necropsy, they discovered that it was a whole alligator.

Rosie Moore was one of the scientists who investigated the snake’s diet.

“I actually thought it was pretty gross too and I’m used to necropsies and things.”

The 5-foot long alligator was still fairly intact, and reportedly smelled terrible.

“Oh my gosh. We were taking breaks running outside trying to get some fresh air,” Moore said. “I’ve never smelled anything like that.”

The state of Florida encourages people to kill Burmese pythons because they eat so many other species and produce rapidly.

Moore said the problem with the pythons is referred to as a python invasion.

The alligator inside the python video went viral on Moore’s Instagram page. Along with being a scientist, Moore is also models.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Decision 2022 Coverage
Decision 2022: The latest results for elections throughout Siouxland
Christopher Manzer has been located following a crash on Wednesday night.
Missing Neb. inmate convicted of second-degree murder has been found and hospitalized after crash
Logo for North Sioux City
Initiative 5 measure defeated in North Sioux City, SD
Jacob Linder of Wall Lake, Iowa is being sought on multiple warrants by the Sac County...
Sac County Sheriff’s Office seeks public’s help in locating man with multiple warrants
Best friends Kandace Florence and Jordan Marshall, both 28, were found dead in their Airbnb...
3 friends found dead in Airbnb while vacationing in Mexico

Latest News

Elon Musk’s memo followed a livestreamed conversation trying to assuage major advertisers...
Twitter survival at stake, Musk warns as remote work ends
A python's last big meal was a doozy.
Scientists discover 5-foot long alligator swallowed by Burmese python
Film director Paul Haggis exits the courtroom for a lunch break, Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, in...
Jury orders Filmmaker Paul Haggis to pay $7.5M in rape suit
Storm surge and erosion from a tropical system has destroyed beachfront homes in...
Tropical Storm Nicole topples beachfront homes into ocean