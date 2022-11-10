Sioux City man donates more winter coats to Sioux City elementary schools

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A Sioux City man continues collecting winter coats for local kids that need them.

Wednesday morning, Chuck Swaggerty dropped off 30 coats to Sioux City’s Liberty Elementary School. That brings the total number of coats donated to local schools to 168 so far this year.

Swaggerty wants to collect at least 500 coats for kids at ten schools.

Swaggerty is looking for anyone willing to donate money, or a new winter coat, to help reach his goal. If you’re interested, you can bring a coat or a cash donation to his business, Whistle Stop Antiques, at 506 Nebraska St. in downtown Sioux City. He is also accepting donations to his Venmo account.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.