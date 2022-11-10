Sioux County firefighters invite local farmers to an appreciation dinner for their help in fighting field fires

SIOUX CENTER, IA (KTIV) - Wednesday night, firefighters throughout Sioux County fired up their grills to thank local farmers.

With the extremely dry conditions over the last two years, many farmers and first responders have had to deal with large field fires. Many of the farmers who respond to the fires volunteer their time and equipment and don’t expect anything in return.

The Sioux County Firefighter’s Association decided they wanted to thank farmers for all of their help.

“These farmers around the area especially around the area, all surrounding area all of Sioux County have helped us out immensely. We put out a nextal, and as soon as we do that, we get 10-12 discs in a field of farmers. We thought we would show them some appreciation tonight for the last couple of years,” said Sioux Center Fire Chief Dave Van Holland.

Farmers and their families were invited to the Sioux Center Fire Department for a steak dinner.

It’s the first time the Sioux County Firefighter’s Association has hosted the event.

