State Representative elect J.D. Scholten now the only Democrat representing Sioux City

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - After two incumbent Sioux City Democrats lost in Tuesday’s election, just one Democrat remains in the state house representing Sioux City: District 1′s J.D. Scholten.

Scholten won the District 1 seat in an unopposed race.

It’s his first time in state office.

He previously ran for Iowa District 4 Representative in 2020, losing to Republican Congressman Randy Feenstra.

Scholten says he expected this election would be a tough one for Democrats, and although he may be in the minority, he’s hoping to find common ground with Republicans to best serve the local community.

”I represent everybody from the first district, not just Democrats,” said Scholten. “And so, I’m trying to do the best and find where there’s common ground. I’m just looking to be a leader and have a voice and to use it to the best of my ability to represent Sioux City, a place I love so much.”

Scholten wants to focus on funding public education and increasing healthcare, which may not be at the top of the list for other lawmakers. In addition, he’s hoping to compromise on issues such as economic development, and making television network blackouts illegal in the state of Iowa.

