Strong cold front will be moving through Siouxland today

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good morning and happy Thursday, Siouxland. This morning Siouxland is seeing a wide range of temperatures. We are waking up in Siouxland to 30s in the west, 40s/50s along I-29, and 60s/70s in the east. Wind is also up to 25 miles per hour out of the south in eastern parts of Siouxland and out of the northwest in our western counties. Also, we have some showers developing as the cold front moves across Siouxland. Nothing severe just some light to moderate rain expected.

For today, our temperatures will drop throughout the day. We are forecasting low 30s midafternoon across Siouxland. Wind will also be breezy with gusts up to 35 to 45 miles out of the northwest giving us wind chills in the 20s and even teens. The rain from this morning will dissipate after it passes over I-29. Clouds will begin to clear heading in the afternoon hours as well making it partly cloudy across the region. We could see clouds hanging around in northern Siouxland.

Tonight, I have one word for you: COLD. We are going to see temperatures in the teens and 20s with wind chills in the single digits. Some spots in the west could get below zero with wind chills. That is all thanks to our wind out of the northwest up to 35 miles per hour. It will also be partly cloudy around the region.

Veterans Day will breezy and cold as well. Wind will be up to 35 miles per hour out of the northwest which will make our high of 30s feel like we are in the 20s and teens throughout the day on Friday.

