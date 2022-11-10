WNAX in Yankton, SD Celebrates 100 Years on Air

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - In 1922 WNAX radio in Yankton South Dakota had its beginning, when a company that sold radio sets decided when they weren’t selling enough radios, to make their own radio station.

Today, they invited the public to tour the studio in an open house to celebrate the momentous occasion.

Cake and refreshments were served, and visitors could register to win a 2022 ford f-150. There is also an auction selling collectables that honored previous anniversaries of the station.

WNAX covers a 5 state area covering South Dakota, Nebraska, Iowa, Minnesota and North Dakota.

Staff offered tours and stories of the history of WNAX.

Moved on to being a more modern radio station in the 40s and 50s turning more to news and information, we use to have all live entertainers here. That transitioned to playing country music for a while and that transitioned to be a news talk station so again, at the core, is reaching our listeners across the 5 state area of what they want and what they need.” Said WNAX News Director Jerry Oster.

And despite some saying radio is dead, WNAX has still persevered.

“Well yeah its interesting its an old technology, and am radio which goes back to the early part of the 20th century, which we are still using, still reaches people in this modern digital world am radio is still alive were here we plan on being here we’ve made it to a 100 years, and we plan on a lot more.” Said Oster.

WNAX shares their building with another station, FM radio station 104.1 The Wolf, who will celebrate 50 years in service next year.

