Around Siouxland: Diabetes Day Marathon Challenge

By KTIV Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 11:55 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Do you want to get together with friends or co-workers for a little exercise, lunch and a good cause?

If so, then look no further than the World Diabetes Day Marathon Challenge being held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Nov. 14, at the Tyson Events Center.

Proceeds from the event benefit the Siouxland Community Health Foundation - Diabetes Education Fund.

