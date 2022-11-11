Around Siouxland: Diabetes Day Marathon Challenge

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Do you want to get together with friends or co-workers for a little exercise, lunch and a good cause?

If so, then look no further than the World Diabetes Day Marathon Challenge being held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Nov. 14, at the Tyson Events Center.

Proceeds from the event benefit the Siouxland Community Health Foundation - Diabetes Education Fund.

