Citizens of Sioux City graduate Citizen’s Academy after 11 weeks of police training

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - 18 local citizens graduated Thursday night from the Citizen’s Academy in Sioux City.

For 11 weeks, the citizens went the training with the help of Sioux City Police Department officers.

The department has held Citizen’s Academy classes since 1995, graduating more than one-thousand community members.

Through the academy, citizens are able to build relationships with local officers, learn their duties, and gain better insight of what officers experience on a daily basis.

“Above all, I think it’s something they enjoy, its something that they can have a good memory of the department of. And they become our advocates in the community,” said Sioux City Police Chief, Rex Mueller. “They get to watch TV cop shows and say, ‘no that’s not really reality, they don’t really do that and so there are lots of benefits but our officers, above and beyond our officers enjoy the interactions with the citizens.”

The Sioux City Police Department holds a citizen’s academy twice a year, with one class in the spring and another in the fall.

If you’re interested in participating in the next one, click here.

