Cold is going to be hanging around

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good afternoon and happy Veterans Day, Siouxland. It’s a cold day so make sure you have the winter coat with you. Temperatures this noon hour are in the 20s but feels like temperatures are in the single digits. That is all thanks from our wind out of the northwest that is up to 30 miles per hour. Also, clouds are moving into the region making it cloudy outside.

For the rest of today, our highs will climb into the upper 20s and low 30s, but out feels like temperature will be in the teens all day. Then tonight we will be cold once again with lows in the teens. Some good news is that our winds calm down a bit, but we will see wind chills in the single digits once again. Clouds do take over tonight making it partly cloudy.

The rest of the weekend is cold. Highs only in the low 30s with wind out of the northwest then out of the southeast up to 10 miles per hour. Sunday night into Monday morning we could see some light snow showers moving into Siouxland. We will keep you updated if things change.

I have all the details on News 4 at Noon!

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.