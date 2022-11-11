Cold settles in with no real relief in sight

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Most of Siouxland’s temperatures were about 25 degrees below average today with central and northern Siouxland seeing enough cloud cover to even see a few flurries flying across the area.

Flurries will continue into Friday evening as skies stay mostly cloudy with lows in the mid to upper teens.

Saturday will start off with a lot of clouds with some clearing trying to take place into the afternoon, especially in western Siouxland, with highs getting up to around 30.

The clouds look to dominate most of the area on Sunday with highs getting a bit warmer into the mid 30s.

A few flurries could fly from Sunday night on into Monday with Monday’s highs in the low to mid 30s.

Could we see anything heavier than flurries next week?

I’ll take a closer look at your 10-day forecast tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.