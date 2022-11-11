A cold Veterans Day ahead

A cold Veterans Day ahead
A cold Veterans Day ahead(KTIV)
By Jacob Howard
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 5:35 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good morning and happy Veterans Day, Siouxland. It’s going to be a cold day so make sure you take the winter coat with you. Temperatures this morning are in the 30s but feels like temperatures are in the single digits with some spots feeling like they are below zero. That is all thanks from our wind out of the northwest that is up to 30 miles per hour. Also, this morning we are seeing clear to partly clear skies.

For today, our highs will be in the upper 20s and low 30s, but out feels like temperature will be in the needs all day which is thanks to our wind out of the northwest up to 30 miles per hour. Also, this afternoon clouds do return to the region making it partly cloudy. A cold Veterans Day ahead of us Siouxland!

Tonight, we will be cold once again with lows in the teens. Some good news is that our winds calm down a bit, but we will see wind chills in the single digits once again. Clouds do take over tonight making it partly cloudy.

The rest of the weekend is cold. Highs only in the low 30s with wind out of the northwest then out of the southeast up to 10 miles per hour. Sunday night into Monday morning we could see some light snow showers moving into Siouxland. We will keep you updated if things change.

I have all the details on News 4 Today!

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Manzer has been located following a crash on Wednesday night.
Missing Neb. inmate convicted of second-degree murder has been found and hospitalized after crash
Taylor Parker was found guilty of killing Reagan Hancock and removing her unborn child in 2020.
Murderer sentenced to death for killing pregnant woman, removing unborn child
Graduating class of WITCC's Law Enforcement Academy
Nine students graduate from WITCC Regional Law Enforcement Academy Thursday
Hy-vee logo
Hy-Vee providing free breakfast for veterans on Friday
General Motors is recalling nearly 340,000 big SUVs in the U.S. because their daytime running...
GM recalls 340K big SUVs; daytime running lights can stay on

Latest News

The cold has taken over and a chilly wind will stay with us through Friday
The cold has taken over and a chilly wind will stay with us through Friday
The cold has taken over and a chilly wind will stay with us through Friday
The cold has taken over and a chilly wind will stay with us through Friday
The cold is settling into Siouxland
The cold is settling into Siouxland
Strong cold front will be moving through Siouxland
Strong cold front will be moving through Siouxland today