SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good morning and happy Veterans Day, Siouxland. It’s going to be a cold day so make sure you take the winter coat with you. Temperatures this morning are in the 30s but feels like temperatures are in the single digits with some spots feeling like they are below zero. That is all thanks from our wind out of the northwest that is up to 30 miles per hour. Also, this morning we are seeing clear to partly clear skies.

For today, our highs will be in the upper 20s and low 30s, but out feels like temperature will be in the needs all day which is thanks to our wind out of the northwest up to 30 miles per hour. Also, this afternoon clouds do return to the region making it partly cloudy. A cold Veterans Day ahead of us Siouxland!

Tonight, we will be cold once again with lows in the teens. Some good news is that our winds calm down a bit, but we will see wind chills in the single digits once again. Clouds do take over tonight making it partly cloudy.

The rest of the weekend is cold. Highs only in the low 30s with wind out of the northwest then out of the southeast up to 10 miles per hour. Sunday night into Monday morning we could see some light snow showers moving into Siouxland. We will keep you updated if things change.

I have all the details on News 4 Today!

