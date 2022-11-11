Eight Sioux City Musketeers players sign letters of intent to play college hockey

By Amber Salas
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 7:42 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Athletes all around Siouxland participated in National Signing Day on Wednesday, a day where athletes are seeing their hard work pay off as the put pen to paper to take their athletic talents to the next level with college sports.

Some are going from the ice in Siouxland to colleges across the nation. It was a big day at the Tyson Events Center as eight Sioux City Musketeers hockey players signed to play college hockey.

It was a day to celebrate all they’ve accomplished on the ice, and reflect back on how far they’ve come.

Most players started skating at a young age and came to a place like the Sioux City Musketeers to help reach their goals of continuing to develop to get closer to their professional hockey goals.

“Obviously it’s a great feeling. And I’m you know, we’re all here to develop for as hockey players as individuals to get to the next step of college hockey. And today is a great step in that direction,” said Grant Slukysnsky, committed to Northern Michigan University.

“Sioux City is one of the best organizations in the league. They develop us so well, every day. Our staff is just unreal, like they help us so much. So, it’s just a privilege to be here every day and get better to help us move on to the next level,” said Sam Deckhut, committed to Ohio State University.

Sam Deckhut signed to play with a familiar face. Former Musketeers head coach Luke Strand will now be his assistant coach at Ohio State University. Congratulations to all the Musketeers who signed.

