Elk Point-Jefferson prepares to play for first-ever football state championship

Elk Point-Jefferson will play in their first-ever football state championship game on Friday,...
Elk Point-Jefferson will play in their first-ever football state championship game on Friday, Nov. 11 at the DakotaDome.(KTIV)
By Amber Salas
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 9:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELK POINT, SD (KTIV) - The Elk Point-Jefferson Huskies football team will make history on Friday as they play in the school’s first-ever football state championship game at the Dakota Dome.

The Huskies will take on the top-ranked Winner Warriors on Friday at 2:30pm for the Class 11B South Dakota high school football state championship. Winner is a team the Huskies are familiar with as they square off for a rematch. These two teams played each other just one year ago in the state semifinal where the Warriors took down the Huskies to advance to the championship with a 52-14 win.

It’ll be a tough battle as Elk Point-Jefferson faces the two-time defending champions, but the Huskies have been on a roll this season coming into this state championship game undefeated at 11-0. The Huskies shutout most of their opponents this season, and the most points the defense has allowed in a single game was 14 points.

KTIV SportsFource will have highlights and postgame sound on News 4 At Six on Friday.

