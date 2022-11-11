Ex-Nebraska teacher faces charges of human trafficking, enticing a minor

File photo of gavel and scales of justice.
File photo of gavel and scales of justice.(MGN)
By KTIV Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 11:09 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - An Iowa man is now facing federal charges for allegedly attempting to pay a teenage girl for sex.

According to court documents, 39-year-old Andrew Heller of Sergeant Bluff, Iowa is charged with attempted human trafficking and attempted enticement of a minor.

The charges stem from an incident in Sioux City on July 14, 2022, when police say they received a report of Heller attempting to entice a minor. After the Sioux City Police Department and the FBI investigated the report, they took Heller into custody. During an interview with authorities, Heller reportedly admitted to trying to entice an underage girl.

Heller was originally charged in state court for this incident, but those charges were dropped so the case could be pursued in federal court.

At the time of the incident, Heller was working for the Wynot school district.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Manzer has been located following a crash on Wednesday night.
Missing Neb. inmate convicted of second-degree murder has been found and hospitalized after crash
Graduating class of WITCC's Law Enforcement Academy
Nine students graduate from WITCC Regional Law Enforcement Academy Thursday
Taylor Parker was found guilty of killing Reagan Hancock and removing her unborn child in 2020.
Murderer sentenced to death for killing pregnant woman, removing unborn child
Hy-vee logo
Hy-Vee providing free breakfast for veterans on Friday
General Motors is recalling nearly 340,000 big SUVs in the U.S. because their daytime running...
GM recalls 340K big SUVs; daytime running lights can stay on

Latest News

Around Siouxland: Diabetes Day Marathon Challenge
Around Siouxland: Diabetes Day Marathon Challenge
A burst pipe led to damage and the evacuation of inmates at the Nebraska State Penitentiary on...
Nebraska State Penitentiary incurs damages to burst pipe
Republican Todd Halbur (right) said he plans to ask for a recount in the state auditor's race....
Republican candidate for state auditor plans to ask for recount
Dog Walk Forecast: Lucy & Mina
Dog Walk Forecast: Lucy & Mina