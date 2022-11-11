Ex-Nebraska teacher faces charges of human trafficking, enticing a minor

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - An Iowa man is now facing federal charges for allegedly attempting to pay a teenage girl for sex.

According to court documents, 39-year-old Andrew Heller of Sergeant Bluff, Iowa is charged with attempted human trafficking and attempted enticement of a minor.

The charges stem from an incident in Sioux City on July 14, 2022, when police say they received a report of Heller attempting to entice a minor. After the Sioux City Police Department and the FBI investigated the report, they took Heller into custody. During an interview with authorities, Heller reportedly admitted to trying to entice an underage girl.

Heller was originally charged in state court for this incident, but those charges were dropped so the case could be pursued in federal court.

At the time of the incident, Heller was working for the Wynot school district.

