October 2022′s Rotary Club Student of the Month: Abigail Hammer

By KTIV Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 2:38 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - (KTIV) - Morningside University presents the Rotary Club of Sioux City Student of the Month for October, Abigail Hammer.

Abigail is from West High School and is ranked third in class in her GPA, she is also a member of the National Honor Society. She’s also involved with theater, volleyball, the dance team, band and is an active volunteer around Siouxland.

