The Pride Group opens 2 new homes in Le Mars

LE MARS, Iowa (KTIV) - A local organization focused on providing care for disabled adults who are on Medicaid is looking to increase its service with two brand new buildings.

The Pride Group was established in 1986, with the goal of helping individuals with mental illness and disabilities across Northwest Iowa achieve excellent quality of life. They already had two houses in Le Mars, Pride 1 and 2, as well as a 40-bed residential care facility called the RCF.

The new buildings, called Pride 3 and 4, were completed at the beginning of November. Leaders at the Pride Group hope these new buildings will allow them to help more people in the community and give residents more personalized care.

”We have Pride 1 and 2 and they’re super similar to this,” said Lakin Hughes, Operations Manager at Pride 3 and 4. “But they’re 7 and 8 beds. And they’re always having a waitlist. So we felt the need to bring this. And then these are both 10-bed facilities.”

Residents at the Pride Houses have more autonomy than at a typical care facility. They are involved with their own cooking, cleaning and laundry.

Many residents in Pride 3 and 4 previously lived at the RCF, and they say they appreciate the more personalized care at the houses, and the relationships they’ve built with staff.

”There are no places like this where I was living before in California,” said Andrew Petermetz, a resident at Pride 3. “There’s nothing like this there. This is a one-of-a-kind type of place, you know? For mental health, you know?”

The Pride group is hoping to build more houses to serve even more residents down the road.

If you or someone you know is interested in applying to live in a pride house, you can call the Pride Group’s corporate office, at 712-541-6028, or you can visit their website here.

