Republican candidate for state auditor plans to ask for recount

Republican Todd Halbur (right) said he plans to ask for a recount in the state auditor's race....
Republican Todd Halbur (right) said he plans to ask for a recount in the state auditor's race. Democrat incumbent Rob Sand (left) is currently leading in the race with 99 percent of the votes counted.(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 10:55 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Republican Todd Halbur said he plans to ask for a recount in the state auditor’s race.

With 99 percent of the votes counted, Democrat incumbent Rob Sand currently has about 2,600 more votes than Halbur.

Sand declared victory in the race, but the race has not been officially called, and Halbur has not conceded.

Halbur released a statement to KCCI in Des Moines saying the recount will help Iowans feel confident in verified results.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

