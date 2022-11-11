STEMM hosts their 25th ‘Night of Hope’ Auction Thursday

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Some Siouxlanders are working to help change, in a positive way, the lives of people who are half a world away.

Siouxland Tanzania Educational Medical Ministries, or STEMM, held its 25th “Night of Hope” fundraiser at the Marriott Riverfront in South Sioux City, Nebraska Thursday.

STEMM is an evangelical organization trying to meet the needs of those living in Tanzania.

Over the years, “STEMM” has been able to send 20-thousand children through high school and the university in Tanzania. The organization cares for 51 orphans in STEMM’s orphan village, and feeds five-thousand children a hot lunch every day.

KTIV’s Matt Breen, who served as event Emcee, spoke with STEMM’s Co-Founder about the importance of the event.

“We really want people to look at tonight as an opportunity to learn about STEMM, to celebrate 25 years of impactful ministry but also as an incentive to go on a trip and have you life change by seeing the impact that you can make,” said STEMM Co-Founder, Dr. Steve Meyer. “We feed a kid for an entire year for 5 dollars Matt. 5 dollars will feed a kid hot lunch at school every day. we feed almost 6,000 kids for about 30,000 dollars for the entire year. So, so little goes so far and it impacts lives in a way you can’t believe.”

In total, STEMM raised $250,000 through the auction.

