‘Thank you, veterans!’ Their service honored at Woodbury County Courthouse

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - This Veterans Day, Siouxland honored those who served our country at the Woodbury County Courthouse.

The 23rd annual observance put on by the Woodbury County Commission of Veterans Affairs was a chance for the community to gather and let veterans know citizens are thankful for their service.

Local American Legion posts and military groups were represented in the ceremony from the posting of the colors to the POW/MIA ceremony.

Major Rob Labios of the 1st Squadron 113th Cavalry Regiment spoke about how though veterans may not be visible in uniform anymore, they are everywhere in the community as neighbors, bosses, teachers, etc.

“I moved to Iowa nearly 10 years ago, this community has embraced me so much with my experience, that it was an easy decision to move here and raise a family. I love this community and its support for veterans and the military,” said Maj. Labios. “Every veteran who steps up to serve needs the needs of friends, families, employers, and communities. Without your unconditional support, they could not do what they do. For that, we are extremely grateful for your service to our veterans.”

Posts and chapters were present with their colors and in uniform.

One veteran who recently left the Marines said after transitioning back into civilian life, today held extra significance.

”After spending 30 years, it’s, it’s an honor to be a part of any tradition. And now that I’m an actual veteran, it actually hits home a little bit harder. Because now I’ve got others serving for me, and supporting me from past experience,” said Kelly Anderson, retired Marine 1st Sergeant. “We’re not here today, because we just happened to be, it wasn’t happenstance. It was something that a lot of people shed blood and lives for.”

Taps was played to signal lights out for the observance.

