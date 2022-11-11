Tim Johnson wins battle against West Nile virus

Tim Johnson wins battle against West Nile virus
Tim Johnson wins battle against West Nile virus(Dakota News Now)
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Nov. 11, 2022
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota’s retired democratic senator Tim Johnson is finally home after a two-month-long battle against the West Nile virus- news first reported by The South Dakota Standard.

Tim’s wife, Barb Johnson, said they decided to go public with the news of his illness to spread awareness about West Nile. Despite the city’s efforts to minimize the presence of mosquitoes in the area, the West Nile virus peaked in transmission this September, and according to the CDC, there have been 65 West Nile cases in South Dakota since Nov. 1, 2022. West Nile virus symptoms include headaches, body aches, joint aches, fever, vomiting, diarrhea, temporary paralysis, and more.

Barb believes Tim was bitten by a mosquito in early September, and within days, Johnson found himself in the Avera ICU before being transferred to the Select Specialty Hospital, and Sanford Specialists also came in to treat him. Barb said at one point, she was not sure Tim would make it.

However, after a two-month-long battle, Tim did recover and was able to go home to their condo complex on Tuesday, Election day.

Ways to protect yourself from the West Nile virus

It is important to use insect repellents, cover exposed skin, and minimize time spent outdoors when mosquitoes are most active between dusk and dawn.

