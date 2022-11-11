Woodbury Central ends football season with an 11-1 record in the Class A state semifinal

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KTIV) - The second day of the Iowa high school football state semifinals at the UNI-Dome is upon us with Class A was in action featuring Woodbury Central.

The Wildcats enter the dome for the third time in four years, and enter this matchup with an undefeated record. They would take on Grundy Center for the second year in the row in the semifinals.

Woodbury Central gave it their all in the second half trying to make a come back, but would ultimately fall short to Grundy Center by a final score of 49-20.

“We reloaded, we fought together as a team all the way here. We started a little rough, but week by week we grew together, learned each other’s routes a little better, got our timing a little better, but like I said we were here together,” said Drew Kluender, Woodbury Central junior.

“Our kids didn’t quit all year long. They did not quit in this game. We tried to come back there in the fourth quarter, but a couple things didn’t go our way, and that’s how life is. Just got to keep on working through it and keep on trying to fight through things,” said Kurt Bremer, Woodbury Central head coach.

The Wildcats finish their season with an 11-1 record in the Class A State semifinal.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.