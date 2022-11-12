Adventureland to unveil Nordic-themed rollercoaster and water-ride in 2023

By KTIV Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 12:22 PM CST
Altoona, Iowa (KTIV) Adventureland will unveil the ride vehicle for its eagerly anticipated new water ride, DRAKEN FALLS, for the first time ever at the International Association of Amusement Parks & Attractions (IAAPA) Expo in Orlando, Florida Tuesday, according to a news release.

The release called Draken Falls a next-generation super flume attraction opening at Adventureland in 2023 in tandem with the intertwined FLYING VIKING family roller coaster as part of a new, Nordic-themed area bringing new adventures to the Home of Iowa’s Best Thrills

Adventureland General Manager Bill Lentz will partner with ride manufacturer Zamperla to reveal the ride.

The IAAPA Expo is the world’s largest gathering of the attractions industry to showcase the newest and best advancements to surprise and delight guests in 2023 and beyond. Draken Falls is worthy of such a spotlight because it is just the second next-generation super flume to ever be constructed.

