AFJROTC honors Veterans with a rendition of the “Tomb of the Unknown Soldier”

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - This weekend, the Siouxland Air Force Reserve Officer Training Corps held their 7th annual vigil.

On Veterans Day, the AFJROTC held their 6th annual Veterans Day ceremony.

Today was the Vigil outside the Floyd Monument.

While the vigil was going on, the cadets’ performed the tomb of the unknown soldier.

This is just one small gesture of showing gratitude to Veterans all across the United States.

”As a program, there isn’t as many times as possible that we can say thank you, there isn’t anything we can really do to give our appreciation enough, if it wasn’t for veterans this core wouldn’t be a thing, the 185th supports us big time when it comes to all those guys that are veterans,” said Ethan Dunkelberger, the Corps General Inspector.

All of us here at KTIV we would like to thank the veterans who served to protect and defend our country.

