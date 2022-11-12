Chilly weekend with some flurries early next week

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The weekend is finally here and it’s a chilly one! Last night we saw a few flurries falling in portions of Siouxland.

Tonight we have another chance to see a few flurries. It will be brisk with lows between 10 and 15 degrees.

Tomorrow we’ll see highs in the mid 30s with partly cloudy skies.

Tomorrow night we will cool things cool down into the lower 20s .

Monday will start off with flurries possible in the morning. We have a slight chance for snow showers in the afternoon and evening hours. Highs will be in the mid 30s.

Monday night we will see those snow showers shift to flurries in the later portions of the evening with lows in the lower 20s.

Clouds and colder temperatures will be a theme throughout most of the work week ahead. Tuesday we’ll see highs in the lower 30s with mostly cloudy skies.

Wednesday will be even colder with highs in the mid 20s.

