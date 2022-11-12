Christmas at the Homestead brings the spirit of Christmas to Siouxland

By Ervin Dohmen
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 5:03 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -Siouxland can feel the Christmas spirit coming alive, as we inch closer to December.

Today from noon to four, Christmas at the Homestead was held at the Adam Homestead and Nature Preserve.

The event has been held annually since 2006.

Each year the number of people increases, the attendance is anywhere from 500-1,000 people depending on weather.

Christmas at the Homestead is a great way to get in the Christmas spirit.

”I think it’s always great to get in the Christmas spirit, I think a lot of people find joy and happiness, a lot of the times they get to be with their families, and this is a great event to bring your kidos, bring your sweetheart, bring your friends, and come out and enjoy all of the Christmas decorations,” said Jody Moats, the Manager at Adam Homestead and Nature Preserve.

There will be a Holiday’s at the Homestead event in December, where the public is welcomed to get into the holiday spirit.

