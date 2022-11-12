Elk Point-Jefferson makes history winning their first-ever South Dakota football state championship

VERMILLION, SD (KTIV) - The Elk-Point Jefferson Huskies were on the brink of history playing for their first-ever South Dakota Football state championship.

The Huskies would have a tough test taking on the two-time defending champions in Winner for the 11B State Championship. EPJ was prepared, coming into the game undefeated at 11-0 holding most of their opponents to shutouts. The most points they allowed in a single game all season was 14 points.

The Huskies would jump ahead with touchdowns from Lucas Hueser and a keeper from Noah McDermott. The held a 14-6 lead heading into the fourth quarter, then had to show what they were made of.

On the first play of the fourth quarter, Winner’s Blake Vollmer goes for it all on a 35-yard pass to Ethan Bartels. They would have a successful two-point conversion to tie the game at 14.

But the Huskies would answer again when Lucas Hueser took off on run of his life, 31 yards for the touchdown to put Elk Point-Jefferson back in front 21-14.

Winner gets the ball back and marches to the 16 yard line facing 4th down. The Huskies seal the deal as Vollmer is picked off by Jacob Scarmon.

Elk Point Jefferson ends in victory formation as they end Winner’s reign to claim their first-ever state title by a final score of 21-14.

“There’s no words to describe it. I mean we’ve been dreaming about this since we were little kids so it’s really special to us,” said Lucas Hueser, Elk Point-Jefferson senior.

“You know that’s always the goal is to get to this point. To say that we got here is pretty surreal. It’s pretty surreal to say that we got here. And it’s 100% credit to the kids on this team, and the kids who came before who bought in and worked hard,” said Jake Terry, Elk Point-Jefferson head coach.

Congratulations to Elk Point-Jefferson taking winning their first-ever state title finishing the season undefeated at 12-0.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.