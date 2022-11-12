Norfolk Catholic and Hartington Cedar Catholic to square off at Memorial Stadium for class C2 State Championship

NORFOLK, Neb. (KTIV) - Nebraska high school football teams were in search of just one more win in their semifinal games to make their way to Memorial Stadium to play for a high school football state championship.

Final scores:

Norfolk Catholic 38 Ord 6 F

Hartington CC 6 Battle Creek 0 F

Pierce 45 Adams Central 26 F

Howells-Dodge 50 Central Valley 12 F

Hitchcock County 48 Bloomfield 0 F

Neligh-Oakdale 50 North Platte St. Patrick 28 F

Stanton 54 Clarkson-Leigh 12 F

A rematch in the playoffs always brings a second chance for teams to give it their all. Hartington Cedar Catholic did exactly that taking advantage of a new opportunity when they faced Battle Creek again. Trojans head coach Chad Cattau believes their loss to the Braves in the regular season helped set the tone for this game.

“After we got beat by them earlier this year we met in the locker room and we flat out told the kids, ‘Offensive linemen we are going to put this on you for the rest of the year and defensive linemen. And we just kind of started running the ball a little more than we had been. I think it’s definitely worked out for us, you know, I’ve got to give a lot of credit to those linemen on both side of the ball for what they’ve done for us,” said Cattau.

Memorial Stadium will play host to the rematch of Norfolk Catholic vs. Hartington Cedar Catholic. In the first matchup, Norfolk Catholic came out on top 14-0, but if we learned anything Friday night, Cedar Catholic won’t let an earlier loss define who they can be.

