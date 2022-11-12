Shepherd of Peace Lutheran Church youth group holds Fall Craft Fair Spectacular

SERGEANT BLUFF, IA (KTIV) - Siouxlanders got into the holiday spirit a little early this Saturday at the 20th annual Sgt. Bluff Fall Craft Fair Spectacular.

The event is held at the Sgt. Bluff Community Center on the second Saturday in November each year. It featured lunch and over 100 vendors for locals to check out.

It’s organized by the Shepherd of Peace Lutheran Church youth group, and organizers say they saw an impressive turnout.

It’s a great opportunity for families to get out and spend some quality time together.

”The biggest thing is just getting people together to fellowship more,” said Twyla Lindsey, Youth Coordinator at Shepherd of Peace Lutheran Church. “I think COVID really kind of put a damper on things, and now we’re getting, you know, COVID’s kind of behind us, and we’re getting back together and having that family time again, and that’s so important.”

All the funds raised by the church go towards activities for the youth group, including service events, and fun trips such as bowling or singing at nursing homes. Additionally, over 15 members of the youth group and their parents helped work at the event, and many say it’s been a great experience.

”I love it,” said Sierra Nicodemus, a member of the youth group working at the event. “I love seeing new people and seeing what they’re interested in. And I’m very excited to see what we are going to do this year.”

While the fair only lasted until 2:30 this Saturday, Siouxlanders won’t have to wait too long for another one. The church also holds a spring fair each year. This year, it’s on March 18th.

