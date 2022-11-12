West Sioux sprints their way back to the Class 1A championship game rematching with Van Meter

By Amber Salas and Jayson Moeller
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 7:38 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KTIV) - The Iowa high school football state semifinals continue at the UNI-Dome with the West Sioux Falcons fighting for a spot in the championship as they took on Underwood.

A win would give the Falcons a rematch with Van Meter in the Class 1A championship game, but a loss and West Sioux’s season is finished.

The Falcons jumped ahead to an early start forcing a three and out, then getting the ball to Brady Lynott who took it 66 yards to the house.

The Falcons would jump ahead to a 30-7 lead at halftime and never look back going on to take the win by a final score of 47-7.

Senior quarterback Dylan Wiggins completed 21 of 23 passes for 232 yards and two touchdowns, and senior running back Brady Lynott ends with 186 total yards and three scores.

“Well, I think we had experience on our side, being here as many times as we have been that helped. You know our kids, they were excited, they were ready to play, they were locked in. I knew they were locked in all week, had a great week of practice, and you know they knew when they were coming down here they wanted to finish this thing,” said Ryan Schwiesow, West Sioux head coach.

The players knew that a fast start would be key, and that’s exactly how they executed on the field.

“I mean to get off to a fast start is huge, it really opens up a lot of different things in our offense and it definitely helped,” said Brady Lynott, West Sioux senior.

The Falcons will now get to face Van Meter again in the Class 1A Championship game at 4 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 18. Last season, Van Meter defeated West Sioux in the Class 1A championship by a final score of 17-14.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Manzer has been located following a crash on Wednesday night.
Missing Neb. inmate convicted of second-degree murder has been found and hospitalized after crash
Graduating class of WITCC's Law Enforcement Academy
Nine students graduate from WITCC Regional Law Enforcement Academy Thursday
Taylor Parker was found guilty of killing Reagan Hancock and removing her unborn child in 2020.
Murderer sentenced to death for killing pregnant woman, removing unborn child
Hy-vee logo
Hy-Vee providing free breakfast for veterans on Friday
A house fire claimed the lives of an elderly married couple in Missouri on Thursday. (KSDK,...
‘I’m not leaving my wife’: Couple dies together in house fire

Latest News

Elk Point-Jefferson celebrates their 11B state championship hoisting up the trophy.
Elk Point-Jefferson makes history winning their first-ever South Dakota football state championship
Elk Point-Jefferson will play in their first-ever football state championship game on Friday,...
Elk Point-Jefferson prepares to play for first-ever football state championship
The Woodbury Central Wildcats hold up their trophy to honor their run to the Class A state...
Woodbury Central ends football season with an 11-1 record in the Class A state semifinal
Sioux City Musketeers hockey players sign their letters of intent to commit to college hockey...
Eight Sioux City Musketeers players sign letters of intent to play college hockey