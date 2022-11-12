West Sioux sprints their way back to the Class 1A championship game rematching with Van Meter

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KTIV) - The Iowa high school football state semifinals continue at the UNI-Dome with the West Sioux Falcons fighting for a spot in the championship as they took on Underwood.

A win would give the Falcons a rematch with Van Meter in the Class 1A championship game, but a loss and West Sioux’s season is finished.

The Falcons jumped ahead to an early start forcing a three and out, then getting the ball to Brady Lynott who took it 66 yards to the house.

The Falcons would jump ahead to a 30-7 lead at halftime and never look back going on to take the win by a final score of 47-7.

Senior quarterback Dylan Wiggins completed 21 of 23 passes for 232 yards and two touchdowns, and senior running back Brady Lynott ends with 186 total yards and three scores.

“Well, I think we had experience on our side, being here as many times as we have been that helped. You know our kids, they were excited, they were ready to play, they were locked in. I knew they were locked in all week, had a great week of practice, and you know they knew when they were coming down here they wanted to finish this thing,” said Ryan Schwiesow, West Sioux head coach.

The players knew that a fast start would be key, and that’s exactly how they executed on the field.

“I mean to get off to a fast start is huge, it really opens up a lot of different things in our offense and it definitely helped,” said Brady Lynott, West Sioux senior.

The Falcons will now get to face Van Meter again in the Class 1A Championship game at 4 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 18. Last season, Van Meter defeated West Sioux in the Class 1A championship by a final score of 17-14.

