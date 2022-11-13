Central Lyon/George-Little Rock takes down OABCIG to advance to 2A State Championship

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KTIV) - The final day of the Iowa high school state football semifinals is here and what better way to cap off the round than with an all Siouxland semifinal in class 2A.

The OABCIG Falcons faced off against Central Lyon/George-Little Rock for a chance to play in the 2A state championship. OABCIG enters the game at 10-1, while the Lions came in undefeated.

Zach Lutmer finished the day with 269 rushing yards and four total touchdowns to help lead Central Lyon/George-Little Rock to a 37-14 win over OABCIG.

“You know it’s the same type of mentality that we’ve had all year. Next game, it’s about what we need to do, it’s not about them. We need to continue doing what we do but just do it better. Obviously, we have one more game left, we’ve got our guys playing really good football right now and we need to keep it that way,” said Curtis Eben, Central Lyon/George-Little Rock head coach.

The Lions return to the championship game for the second time in three years facing Williamsburg on Friday, Nov. 18 at 10 a.m.

