Musketeers pick up second-straight win over Sioux Falls on Military Appreciation Night

By Amber Salas
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 11:07 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Sioux City Musketeers started the weekend on the right foot getting the 3-2 win on the road at Sioux Falls, and now the Stampede make their trip down to Sioux City.

The Muskies rocked their military jerseys for Military Appreciation Night.

Starting in the second, Dylan Godbout slides it to Sam Deckhut who floats one up with air and that’s in for the Muskies goal making it 5-0 Muskies.

The Stampede would break away down the ice slapping a shot but Kochendorfer gets the save and holds on for dear life.

Deckhut comes flying in again, goes down at the net, and Riley Brueck sends it just out front of the goal line that came so close to being in.

The Musketeers take the win by a final score of 5 to 1. They will be back in action on Sunday hosting the Des Moines Buccaneers at 3:05 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A house fire claimed the lives of an elderly married couple in Missouri on Thursday. (KSDK,...
‘I’m not leaving my wife’: Couple dies together in house fire
A python's last big meal was a doozy.
Scientists discover 5-foot long alligator swallowed by Burmese python
Graduating class of WITCC's Law Enforcement Academy
Nine students graduate from WITCC Regional Law Enforcement Academy Thursday
President Joe Biden speaks about student loan debt relief at Delaware State University, Friday,...
Applications for student loan forgiveness no longer accepted
Zack Hoselton-McCarthy
Sioux City Police find missing autistic teen

Latest News

Michael Storey making the catch for a big gain in Northwestern's 41-10 win over Hastings
Northwestern wraps up GPAC regular season with a road win at Hastings
Zach Lutmer takes off on the run for a 66-yard touchdown in Central Lyon/George-Little Rock's...
Central Lyon/George-Little Rock takes down OABCIG to advance to 2A State Championship
Kanyon Talton celebrates after scoring a Norfolk Catholic touchdown putting the Knights ahead...
Norfolk Catholic and Hartington Cedar Catholic to square off at Memorial Stadium for class C2 State Championship
Elk Point-Jefferson celebrates their 11B state championship hoisting up the trophy.
Elk Point-Jefferson makes history winning their first-ever South Dakota football state championship