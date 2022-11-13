Musketeers pick up second-straight win over Sioux Falls on Military Appreciation Night

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Sioux City Musketeers started the weekend on the right foot getting the 3-2 win on the road at Sioux Falls, and now the Stampede make their trip down to Sioux City.

The Muskies rocked their military jerseys for Military Appreciation Night.

Starting in the second, Dylan Godbout slides it to Sam Deckhut who floats one up with air and that’s in for the Muskies goal making it 5-0 Muskies.

The Stampede would break away down the ice slapping a shot but Kochendorfer gets the save and holds on for dear life.

Deckhut comes flying in again, goes down at the net, and Riley Brueck sends it just out front of the goal line that came so close to being in.

The Musketeers take the win by a final score of 5 to 1. They will be back in action on Sunday hosting the Des Moines Buccaneers at 3:05 p.m.

