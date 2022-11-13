Northwestern wraps up GPAC regular season with a road win at Hastings
HASTINGS, Neb. (KTIV) - The GPAC football regular season wrapped on Saturday with teams giving it their all one last time before finding out who will make a postseason run.
The #3 Northwestern Red Raiders rolled passed the Hastings College Broncos in the regular season finale, behind four touchdowns by sophomore quarterback Jalyn Gramstad. For the ninth-straight game, Northwestern held their opponent to 10 points or less.
Final scores:
#3 Northwestern 41, Hastings 10
#1 Morningside 55, Concordia 18.
Dordt 17, #15 Midland 8.
Doane 28, Briar Cliff 14.
Jamestown 23, Mount Marty 20.
Wayne State T10, MSU Moorhead 7.
BVU 26, Simpson 21.
The #1 Morningside Mustangs took the win on the road at Concordia 55-18, capping a perfect regular season with a 10-0 record against GPAC opponents. The Mustangs also took sole possession of the GPAC championship with the win, securing Morningside’s 12th consecutive league title. At 10-0 and #1 in the NAIA, the Mustangs and others will learn their postseason opponent Sunday for the NAIA FCS.
Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.