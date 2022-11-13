Northwestern wraps up GPAC regular season with a road win at Hastings

By Amber Salas
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 11:04 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HASTINGS, Neb. (KTIV) - The GPAC football regular season wrapped on Saturday with teams giving it their all one last time before finding out who will make a postseason run.

The #3 Northwestern Red Raiders rolled passed the Hastings College Broncos in the regular season finale, behind four touchdowns by sophomore quarterback Jalyn Gramstad. For the ninth-straight game, Northwestern held their opponent to 10 points or less.

Final scores:

#3 Northwestern 41, Hastings 10

#1 Morningside 55, Concordia 18.

Dordt 17, #15 Midland 8.

Doane 28, Briar Cliff 14.

Jamestown 23, Mount Marty 20.

Wayne State T10, MSU Moorhead 7.

BVU 26, Simpson 21.

The #1 Morningside Mustangs took the win on the road at Concordia 55-18, capping a perfect regular season with a 10-0 record against GPAC opponents. The Mustangs also took sole possession of the GPAC championship with the win, securing Morningside’s 12th consecutive league title. At 10-0 and #1 in the NAIA, the Mustangs and others will learn their postseason opponent Sunday for the NAIA FCS.

The Morningside Mustangs win their 12th consecutive GPAC title
The Morningside Mustangs win their 12th consecutive GPAC title(GPAC Sports)

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A house fire claimed the lives of an elderly married couple in Missouri on Thursday. (KSDK,...
‘I’m not leaving my wife’: Couple dies together in house fire
A python's last big meal was a doozy.
Scientists discover 5-foot long alligator swallowed by Burmese python
Graduating class of WITCC's Law Enforcement Academy
Nine students graduate from WITCC Regional Law Enforcement Academy Thursday
President Joe Biden speaks about student loan debt relief at Delaware State University, Friday,...
Applications for student loan forgiveness no longer accepted
Zack Hoselton-McCarthy
Sioux City Police find missing autistic teen

Latest News

Sam Deckhut celebrates with his teammates after scoring a goal in the second period to give the...
Musketeers pick up second-straight win over Sioux Falls on Military Appreciation Night
Zach Lutmer takes off on the run for a 66-yard touchdown in Central Lyon/George-Little Rock's...
Central Lyon/George-Little Rock takes down OABCIG to advance to 2A State Championship
Kanyon Talton celebrates after scoring a Norfolk Catholic touchdown putting the Knights ahead...
Norfolk Catholic and Hartington Cedar Catholic to square off at Memorial Stadium for class C2 State Championship
Elk Point-Jefferson celebrates their 11B state championship hoisting up the trophy.
Elk Point-Jefferson makes history winning their first-ever South Dakota football state championship