Snowy start to the work week

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Happy Sunday, Siouxland! If you are a fan of snow, you’re in luck! We have a chance of seeing snowfall tomorrow.

Tonight will be a chilly night with lows in the mid 20s. Flurries become possible after midnight.

The snow will start tomorrow morning for much of Siouxland. Central Siouxland can expect to possibly see a trace up to 1 inch of snow. Eastern Siouxland has the possibility of seeing 1-2 inches of snow. In the afternoon, we do have the chance of seeing freezing rain as well. Highs expected to be in the lower 30s.

The snow will shift to flurries for the later portions of the night tomorrow with lows between 15 and 20.

Tuesday will be a mostly cloudy day with highs around 30.

Tuesday night will be cooler with lows around 15.

Temperatures will continue to drop in the middle of the week; Wednesday’s highs will be in the upper 20s.

Wednesday night’s lows will sit between 10 and 15 with more clouds overhead.

How much colder can we expect things to get and do we have the chance of seeing more snowfall later in the week?

I’ll have your full forecast coming up tonight on News 4 at 5 & 10.

