Stipends available for Nebraska childcare workers and providers

Lincoln, Nebraska (KTIV) Nebraska’s Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), Division of Children and Family Services (CFS) is investing $66 million into the state’s childcare workforce networks to recognize and reward childcare workers, repay student loan debt and expand access to quality childcare services, according to an agency news release.

Workforce hardships have caused serious challenges in the childcare sector. DHHS will help alleviate some of the strain with the Workforce Stipend and Loan Repayment funds. These incentive programs target both existing childcare providers who are compliant and employees of childcare providers or home providers. Applications will be accepted beginning in December 2022.

“The lack of quality childcare options nationwide has been a continuing barrier forcing families to make difficult decisions such as leaving the workforce,” said CFS Division Director Stephanie Beasley. “This investment into Nebraska’s critical workforce will help boost childcare options for working families and support professionals doing this important work.”

Some incentives include:

Workforce stipend for current licensed childcare providers and staff

Student loan repayment grants for childcare providers

Beginning this month, DHHS will hold several virtual information sessions in English and Spanish to discuss eligibility for the Workforce Stipend and Loan Repayment grant, instructions on how to apply, opportunities, and a question and answer session. Closed captioning will be available. These virtual informational sessions will take place beginning November 14 through November 17. Please visit dhhs.ne.gov/ccdf to sign up for a session.

Virtual Informational Sessions:

November 14, 6:00 pm CST, Online Q&A session in English

November 15, 6:00 pm CST, Online Q&A session in Spanish

November 15, 7:00 pm CST, Online Q&A session in English

November 16, 12:00 pm CST, Online Q&A session in English

November 16, 1:00 pm CST, Online Q&A session in Spanish

November 17, 12:00 pm CST, Online Q&A session in English

The funding is a part of the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act (CRRSA) Child Care Stabilization Grant Administration Assistance. As Nebraska moves on from the pandemic, childcare professionals are essential to this effort. Investment in childcare lifts the lives of children, families, and communities.

Additional grant funding for childcare providers to expand their operations will be available in early 2023. More information coming soon.

For more information please visit DHHS’s website dhhs.ne.gov/ccdf

