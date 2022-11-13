Thanksgiving history presentation provides insight to the holiday’s roots

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Thanksgiving is approaching quickly, and the Betty Strong Encounter Center hosted a speaker to talk about the History of the Holiday.

Bruce Forbes, a retired Religious Studies professor at Morningside spoke to a crowd about the History of Thanksgiving.

Forbes likes to bring surprising tidbits of knowledge to share with the public.

The overall message of today’s presentation was that the traditional thoughts about Thanksgiving such as were added after the holiday was initially celebrated.

”What surprises people, is that we spent 250 years developing this holiday from the puritans down to Abraham Lincoln and nobody ever mentions that story, so that we started the holiday of Thanksgiving first and then later on people started talking about the story of the Pilgrims and Indians and added it to Thanksgiving,” said Forbes.

According to Forbes, the days of Thanksgiving started for particular reasons like a military victory, but as time went on harvest festivals became part of the celebrations.

