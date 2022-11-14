4 University of Idaho students found dead near campus

Four people were found dead in a home near the University of Idaho campus. The university...
Four people were found dead in a home near the University of Idaho campus. The university confirmed the victims were all students living off-campus.(Source: Gray News)
By KMVT News Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 4:04 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOSCOW, Idaho (KMVT/Gray News) - Police are actively investigating after four people were found dead in a home about a mile from the University of Idaho campus.

The Moscow Police Department reported that officers received a call around 11:58 a.m. Sunday about an unconscious person at a home on King Road. When police arrived on scene, they found four people dead inside in what have been referred to as homicides.

The university confirmed the victims were all students living off-campus. Their identities have not been released, KMVT reports.

Police are actively investigating the incident. They are asking for any individuals who may have information to call them.

Police say there’s no active threat to the student community. A shelter-in-place order from the university has been lifted, but the campus encourages students to stay vigilant.

Out of respect, university officials canceled all classes, online and in-person, statewide for Monday, but the campus will remain open. Classes will resume Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 KMVT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead, seven injured after overnight shooting in Omaha
The OABCIG football team holds up their trophy as they wrap up their season in the Iowa Class...
OABCIG’s 20 senior football players leave behind an impressive legacy
Dashcam video of an explosion at a grain elevator on La. 397.
Dashcam video captures explosion at grain milling facility
Debris from two planes that crashed during an airshow at Dallas Executive Airport lie on the...
Investigation underway over midair crash at Dallas air show
The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a...
Search continues for suspect who shot family’s dog

Latest News

Police say 25-year-old Rachel Castillo’s body was discovered about an hour outside Los Angeles...
Remains of missing Calif. mom found; ex-husband arrested
President Joe Biden will sit down with Chinese President Xi Jinping for their first in-person...
Biden, Xi seek to ‘manage our differences’ in face-to-face meeting
Police say the suspect in a reported shooting at the University of Virginia is at large and...
3 killed in shooting at University of Virginia; suspect at large
Baby Rue, 3 months, spent 10 days on a ventilator after she was hospitalized with respiratory...
Baby spends 10 days on ventilator while fighting RSV