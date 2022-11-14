Amazon to cut thousands of jobs, report says

FILE - The cuts would be in addition to a previously announced hiring freeze in Amazon’s...
FILE - The cuts would be in addition to a previously announced hiring freeze in Amazon’s corporate workforce.(CNN Newsource, file)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 3:37 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Amazon is set to layoff thousands of its corporate and technology employees, according to a report from The New York Times that cites sources with knowledge of the matter.

They say the cuts could come as soon as this week and will focus on Amazon’s devices organization, including the voice assistant Alexa, as well as its retail and human resources divisions.

The cuts would be in addition to a previously announced hiring freeze in Amazon’s corporate workforce.

The total number of layoffs is not known, but the report of as many as 10,000 would be about 3 percent of the company’s corporate employees and the largest reduction in the company’s history.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jesus Diaz
Man accused of fatally stabbing his brother in Galva, IA
Police on I-29
Suspect for Salix, IA bank robbery in custody
The OABCIG football team holds up their trophy as they wrap up their season in the Iowa Class...
OABCIG’s 20 senior football players leave behind an impressive legacy
One dead, seven injured after overnight shooting in Omaha
Dashcam video of an explosion at a grain elevator on La. 397.
Dashcam video captures explosion at grain milling facility

Latest News

Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Devin White during the first half of an NFL football game in...
Father of NFL player dies suddenly after being in Louisiana jail
Former President Donald Trump takes the stage to speak at Mar-a-lago on Election Day, Tuesday,...
Trump team, Justice Dept. spar over seized Mar-a-Lago docs
A Leon County classroom is churning out colorful postcards and sending them across the country.
Art class sparks coast-to-coast student postcard exchange
President Joe Biden speaks about student loan debt relief at Delaware State University, Friday,...
Appeals court ruling keeps Biden student debt plan on hold
A hotel that once hosted President John F. Kennedy and The Beatles has been demolished.
Hotel that hosted JFK, The Beatles demolished