Around Siouxland: Big Brothers Big Sisters of Siouxland hosts ‘Holiday Tour of Homes’

By KTIV Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 5:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - After a two-year absence, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Siouxland is once again hosting the Holiday Tour of Homes.

This year, the event will showcase five unique homes in Whispering Creek. The event goes from Nov. 17 through Nov. 19 and involves participants getting on a bus that’ll take them to Whispering Creek where they’ll be treated to a two-hour tour of the Christmas-themed homes.

Sign-ups are still available, with 100% of the proceeds going back to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Siouxland.

You can learn more about the event and how to get tickets here.

