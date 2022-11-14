B-17 involved in Dallas plane Crash was in Sioux City in July

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Six people were killed when a Boeing B-17 flying fortress and a Bell P-63 King Cobra, both historic military planes collided and crashed to the ground at the Wings over Dallas Air Show Saturday.

Sunday national transportation safety officials were at the scene gathering evidence and preparing to move the wreckage to a secure location.

We’re here to basically recover all the evidence at the scene. We’re currently starting the removal process, the aircraft taking it to a secure location where we will look at the air frame itself and the engines and everything to determine that we will also look into the crew members and basically we’ll look at everything we can and we’ll let the evidence basically lead us to the appropriate conclusions, but at this point we will not speculate on what happened,” NTSB’s Michael Graham said.

KTIV’s Matt Hoffmann was on the same B-17 that went down. He toured the aircraft back in July for a media tour ahead of an airshow and was able to take his camera inside the aircraft.

