B-17 involved in Dallas plane Crash was in Sioux City in July

By KTIV Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 11:33 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Six people were killed when a Boeing B-17 flying fortress and a Bell P-63 King Cobra, both historic military planes collided and crashed to the ground at the Wings over Dallas Air Show Saturday.

Sunday national transportation safety officials were at the scene gathering evidence and preparing to move the wreckage to a secure location.

We’re here to basically recover all the evidence at the scene. We’re currently starting the removal process, the aircraft taking it to a secure location where we will look at the air frame itself and the engines and everything to determine that we will also look into the crew members and basically we’ll look at everything we can and we’ll let the evidence basically lead us to the appropriate conclusions, but at this point we will not speculate on what happened,” NTSB’s Michael Graham said.

KTIV’s Matt Hoffmann was on the same B-17 that went down. He toured the aircraft back in July for a media tour ahead of an airshow and was able to take his camera inside the aircraft.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

President Joe Biden speaks about student loan debt relief at Delaware State University, Friday,...
Applications for student loan forgiveness no longer accepted
One dead, seven injured after overnight shooting in Omaha
The OABCIG football team holds up their trophy as they wrap up their season in the Iowa Class...
OABCIG’s 20 senior football players leave behind an impressive legacy
A python's last big meal was a doozy.
Scientists discover 5-foot long alligator swallowed by Burmese python
Elizabeth Future Track
Chilly weekend with some flurries early next week

Latest News

Business Spotlight: Sioux City Ford
Business Spotlight: Sioux City Ford
Wayne State, Northwestern, and Morningside prepare to make postseason runs
Reporter Matt Hoffmann took a tour of the aircraft while it was in the air.
B-17 that crashed in Texas was in Sioux City in July
Coaches Corner: Briar Cliff’s Mark Svagera shares his coaching journey and breakdowns the start of the college hoops season
Business Spotlight: Hospice of Siouxland
Business Spotlight: Hospice of Siouxland