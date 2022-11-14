Suspect for Salix, IA bank robbery in custody

SALIX, Iowa (KTIV) - Officials are reporting a bank robbery in a small Woodbury County town.

According to the City of Salix’s Facebook page, a robbery was reported Monday around 12:30 p.m. The only bank in Salix is the Pioneer Bank located at 405 Poplar Street.

The Sioux City Police Department says the suspect in the robbery has been taken into custody. They were arrested shortly after the robbery on I-29 and taken to the SCPD.

Iowa DOT cameras captured the large police presence on I-29 where a bank robbery suspect was taken into custody. (KTIV)

Salix is located about 15 miles south of Sioux City off of I-29. Its current population is listed as 281.

This is a Developing Story. We’ll have more information as the story develops.

