Coaches Corner: Briar Cliff’s Mark Svagera shares his coaching journey and breakdowns the start of the college hoops season

Briar Cliff men's basketball head coach Mark Svagera joins KTIV's Coaches Corner to discuss the college basketball season.
By Amber Salas
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 10:10 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The college basketball season is officially under way and the Briar Cliff Chargers men’s basketball team is looking to pick up with the momentum they had last season.

After earning a share of the Great Plains Athletic Conference’s regular season title last season, the Briar Cliff men’s basketball team was picked to finish second in this year’s preseason coaches’ poll with four first place votes. The Chargers return four starters from last year’s NAIA National Tournament team, and continue under the guidance of the 2022 GPAC Coach of the Year for men’s basketball, Mark Svagera.

Coach Svagera joins KTIV’s Coaches Corner to talk about the new identity of this year’s team, to give a closer look at what makes this year’s team unique on the court, and to give a deeper dive into his journey into coaching college basketball.

Coach Svagera speaks to the Chargers during a timeout huddle.
